Minnesota farmers nervous over NAFTA negotiations

Worry about loss of access to Canada and Mexico.

Posted: Dec. 31, 2017 10:38 AM
Updated: Dec. 31, 2017 10:38 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota farmers fear they could lose millions of dollars if the United States leaves the North American Free Trade Agreement.

President Trump has threatened to withdraw from the trade deal. He has been renegotiating for better terms for nearly five months.

Randy Spronk runs the Spronk Brothers farm in southwest Minnesota, where hogs are the main source of income. Spronk tells Minnesota Public Radio that overseas sales are becoming an important trade market for his business.

He says his farm could lose over $2 million in annual revenue if the United States withdraws from NAFTA.

Sales of pork products from farms like Spronk's to Mexico and Canada totaled to $200 million last year.

Corn and soybeans account for nearly a third of Minnesota's trade with Mexico and Canada.

