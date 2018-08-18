Clear

Minnesota family sues Hy-Vee over pasta salad illness

Hy-Vee issued a recall for the product on July 17. Federal health officials say 79 people across nine states were sickened, including 18 who needed hospitalization.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Minnesota family sickened by eating pasta salad contaminated with salmonella is suing the Iowa-based grocery store chain that distributed the food.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday against Hy-Vee Inc. The suit alleges a woman, her daughter and her grandson became ill after eating pasta salad bought at a Hy-Vee store in Winona, Minnesota. The lawsuit says the mother and daughter required a doctor's care.

A Hy-Vee spokeswoman says food safety is the company's top priority and that an investigation continues at the Nebraska facility where the pasta salad was made.

The lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount of money for medical costs, pain and suffering, and wage loss.

