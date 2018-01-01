Minnesota dispatcher killed, husband hears emergency dispatch

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a Minneapolis 911 dispatcher was killed while driving to work when she was hit by a drunken driver in Brooklyn Park — and her husband heard the call while monitoring emergency dispatch audio at home.

The State Patrol says 30-year-old Jenna Bixby died Saturday night in the head-on crash caused by a wrong-way driver on Highway 252. The Star Tribune says her husband, Daniel Bixby, heard the emergency call at home and later learned his wife was the victim of the crash when troopers came to his door to deliver the news.

The patrol says the wrong-way driver, a retired minister, was in critical condition Sunday at North Memorial Medical Center.