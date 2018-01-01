Minnesota congressman checked for concussion after train crash

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota Rep. Jason Lewis is being checked for a concussion after the train he was on with other Republicans struck a garbage truck, but an aide says Lewis is otherwise OK.

Scroll for more content...

The train taking House Republicans from Washington to a retreat in West Virginia collided with the garbage truck in Crozet, Virginia on Wednesday. The White House confirmed one fatality and one serious injury.

Lewis's staff says he was taken to a local hospital to be tested for a concussion. An aide says the first-term congressman is fine.

Fellow Minnesota Reps. Erik Paulsen and Tom Emmer were also on board the train. Both lawmakers say they were unhurt.