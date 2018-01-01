Minnesota confirms first child death this flu season

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting the first child death this season related to the flu.

Scroll for more content...

No details are being released on the fatal case but it follows the Iowa Department of Public Health announcing four new flu-related deaths on January 5, raising the death toll for the state this flu season to six.

Influenza is now classified as “widespread” in both Iowa and Minnesota.

Minnesota says 1,765 people have been hospitalized for the flu since October 2017, the highest number for this point in four years. By comparison, that’s more than the total number of hospitalizations for the entire flu season in 2015-2016 or 2013-2014. There were also 23 influenza outbreaks reported at long-term care facilities for the week ending January 6, more than have been reported for any week of the last two flu seasons.

The most recent numbers for Iowa show 78 new cases of the flu confirmed by the State Hygienic Laboratory and six new outbreaks in long-term care facilities.