Minnesota State University considering "yes means yes" sex consent policy

Board of Trustees expected to vote on change in coming weeks.

Posted: Jan. 30, 2018 12:21 PM
Updated: Jan. 30, 2018 12:21 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota State's Board of Trustees is expected to vote in coming weeks on a change to sexual misconduct policy at the state's largest higher education system, which covers both employees and students alike.

The Pioneer Press reports that student leaders want to replace "no means no" with "yes means yes" when it comes to obtaining sexual consent. The affirmative consent policy emphasizes that consent must be expressed through "words or clear, unambiguous action," and can be revoked at any time.

Lexy Byler is a Minnesota State University Moorhead student and vice chair of Students United, the state university student advocacy group. She says the policy is meant to remove confusion about if participants are willingly engaging in sex.

The state-run system has 30 public colleges and seven universities.

