Minnesota SUV thief asks owner for help to restart vehicle

SARTELL, Minn. (AP) — It didn't take police long to catch up with a man who stole a woman's SUV from the Walmart parking lot in Sartell.

Authorities say the Sauk Centre man took the Jeep Grand Cherokee left running in the parking lot Monday and drove to Isle, about an hour away. Police say a woman later called the vehicle's owner and said a man was asking questions about the SUV. Then she put the man on the phone with the owner. He said he was with an auto glass company and repaired the vehicle and just needed to get it started again.

WJON reports the man gave the owner an address where OnStar could find the vehicle and start it. Isle police went to the address and arrested the man for stealing the SUV.