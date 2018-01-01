Minnesota Legislature 2018 Session starts Tuesday

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota lawmakers are heading back to the capitol Tuesday for the start of the legislative session.

A couple of the issues they'll be focusing on is the Minnesota tax code, construction projects, senior abuse, sexual harassment laws, early childhood education, and water quality standards.

Lawmakers have until mid-May to wrap up their long to-do list.

Gov. Mark Dayton has set the tone entering the session with his own priorities like curbing opioid abuse and fixing the state's new computer system for license plates. However, some of these clash with the legislature's top Republicans.

Also, the legal fight over Sen. Michelle Fischbach's dual role as the state's new lieutenant governor may continue as the session states, even after a lawsuit was dismissed by a Ramsey County Judge last week.