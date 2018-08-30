Minnesota Dept. of Education study measures student success

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Minnesota Department of Education is looking to help districts better target areas where schools are lacking.

It's being called the every student succeeds act.

They used a system to measure school performance that goes beyond just traditional test scores.

When it comes to reading,RPS students scored just slightly above the state average.

However for math, the district fell below the state average by 2 percentage points.

KIMT spoke to superintendent Michael Munoz, who said the report sheds light on areas they will need to work on.

“The things we think we need to do at the district level is look how we provide support from the district level 10 out of the 25 schools were identified as in need of targeted support from the state's education department,” said the superintendent.

Here’s a list of the schools that are on the list.

1.)Elton Hills Elementary

2.)Franklin Elementary

3.)Gage Elementary

4.)Longfellow Elementary

5.)Pinewood Elementary

6.)Riverside Elementary

7.)Century High School

8.)John Marshall High School

9.)Mayo High School

10.)RALC

RPS tell KIMT they are committed to their academic, equity and behavior goals.

They will continue to work to ensure success for all students.