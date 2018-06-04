Minnesota Chamber of Commerce kicks of policy tour

AUSTIN, Minn.-The Minnesota's legislative session has ended but that hasn't stopped some voters from voicing their concerns. The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce kicked off its state wide policy tour today. The team will go to towns across the state to discuss how this year's session went.

KIMT spoke to one Austin resident who wasn't too pleased with the outcome this year's session.

Sandy Forstner is the executive director of the Austin Chamber of Commerce. He tells us that the Governor vetoed tax cuts that would have helped out business in Austin.

“I think in many ways it was very disappointing,” Said Forstner.

