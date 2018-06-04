AUSTIN, Minn.-The Minnesota's legislative session has ended but that hasn't stopped some voters from voicing their concerns. The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce kicked off its state wide policy tour today. The team will go to towns across the state to discuss how this year's session went.
KIMT spoke to one Austin resident who wasn't too pleased with the outcome this year's session.
Sandy Forstner is the executive director of the Austin Chamber of Commerce. He tells us that the Governor vetoed tax cuts that would have helped out business in Austin.
“I think in many ways it was very disappointing,” Said Forstner.
Click here, for Chamber of Commerce Tour.
Related Content
- Minnesota Chamber of Commerce kicks of policy tour
- Holiday Tour of Lights kicks off
- Executive Director of the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce Passes Away
- Local chamber of commerce says county is losing out on tourism money
- Minnesota State University considering "yes means yes" sex consent policy
- Clear Lake Chamber announces annual awards
- Forest City council chamber suffers water damage
- Mason City Chamber wins regional award
- North Iowa Commerce Center hosts 'Financial & Self Defense' seminar
- Rochester lawmaker wants to revamp 'Corridors of Commerce' funding