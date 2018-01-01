Minivan flies through the air in southern Freeborn County

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an auto accident that sent a minivan flying about 145 feet through the air.

Deputies were called to 75310 125th Street around 8 am Wednesday on a report of a suspicious male. They were told an injured man with a blanket was trying to get into the house. Deputies say they arrived and found 38-year-old Donicio Madrigal of Leland, Iowa, outside the home.

Deputies say Madrigal was visibly hurt and complaining of pain, saying he had been in a crash somewhere east of the property. A light blue 2005 Dodge Caravan was found in a field to the east of the house. The Sheriff’s Office says it appears Madrigal was driving north on County State Aid Highway 18, drove through the T-intersection with County State Aid Highway 5 and up the steep field driveway incline. The minvan went airborne and crashed into a field north of the intersection.

Madrigal was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for treatment of his injuries.

No one else was in the vehicle and the Sheriff’s Office checked the surrounding area on foot and by drone without finding anyone.

This crash is under investigation and Sheriff Kurt Freitag says more information will be released at a later time.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Glenville Fire Department, and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted at the scene.