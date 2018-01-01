Minimum wage boost in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Starting Jan. 1, minimum wage rates will be adjusted for inflation in the state of Minnesota.

It went up to $9.65 an hour for large employers and $7.87 an hour for smaller businesses. The training and youth wage rate will be $7.87 an hour.

Trent Lambertsen, of Byron, Minn., said this is a positive step for workers.

“You know the working people need all the advantages they can get,” Lambertsen said. “A lot of people are struggling nowadays so any incentive to work harder I think is good.”

Still, Lambertsen would like to see it increase even more.

“I know a lot of states are going up to like $15 and stuff and I think there's just a minimum wage that you have to live,” Lambertsen said. “So hopefully they'll look at that a little bit more because I know it's tough for single parents with kids to make it so I think all the help they can get is the better.”