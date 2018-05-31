MASON CITY, Iowa - The Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank's 3rd annual Milk Money project is kicking off Friday.

The food bank aims to raise $5,000 throughout the month of June to purchase enough milk to last through the summer months, and already there are businesses and donors willing to match donations that will soon start coming in.

Brenda Sinclair is a regular shopper at Hawkeye Harvest, and stress that having milk around is important, especially for younger kids.

"For health issues, especially for growing kids. Kids need a lot of milk for their daily source of vitamins that they need for their growing abilities," Sinclair says.

She's also amazed by how many donors are already matching donations ahead of the campaign, and how much support is there.

"I love anybody that can do anything for either a fundraiser or for volunteering anything. I give them props for all of that," Sinclair adds.

Hawkeye Harvest volunteer Ozzie Ohl says the food bank goes through more than 4,000 half-gallon jugs of milk each summer.

Donors can drop off checks or mail them to Hawkeye Harvest at 116 S. Adams Street in Mason City.