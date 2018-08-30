CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Runners aren't letting Mollie Tibbetts' death be a source of fear; instead, a social media movement is encouraging people to run in her honor.

The "Miles for Mollie" movement asks runners to dedicate a run in Tibbetts' memory, as that was what she was doing the night she disappeared last month near hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa.

So far, runners nationwide have joined in.

Amy Peckham is an active runner and personal trainer at NIP Fitness in Clear Lake. She says that movements like these are an example of how strong and united the running community is.

"It's the camraderie, it's that group fitness, and that's the thing. As I've grown older, I've realized there's more people like me out there, and why don't we go do this thing we love together and share that love and positivity, and be role models, and just show this is why we're doing what we're doing."

Tibbetts' death serves as a sobering cautionary tale, and Peckham says runners should take steps to keep themselves safe.

"Run with a partner, run with somebody, run with a light. We have to, unfortunately in today's world, be safe, and that's something I take into account everytime I go out. Because I run at 4 or 5 a.m., and it's dark out, and you never know what you're going to run into."

The run set up in Tibbetts' memory will be held on September 30th in Brooklyn. The event is free, but donations are encouraged. Donations will go to the "University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital" in her name.