Clear

"Miles for Mollie" gaining popularity on social media

Movement asks runners to dedicate their runs to honor Mollie Tibbetts

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 9:34 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Runners aren't letting Mollie Tibbetts' death be a source of fear; instead, a social media movement is encouraging people to run in her honor.

The "Miles for Mollie" movement asks runners to dedicate a run in Tibbetts' memory, as that was what she was doing the night she disappeared last month near hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa.

So far, runners nationwide have joined in.

Amy Peckham is an active runner and personal trainer at NIP Fitness in Clear Lake. She says that movements like these are an example of how strong and united the running community is.

"It's the camraderie, it's that group fitness, and that's the thing. As I've grown older, I've realized there's more people like me out there, and why don't we go do this thing we love together and share that love and positivity, and be role models, and just show this is why we're doing what we're doing."

Tibbetts' death serves as a sobering cautionary tale, and Peckham says runners should take steps to keep themselves safe.

"Run with a partner, run with somebody, run with a light. We have to, unfortunately in today's world, be safe, and that's something I take into account everytime I go out. Because I run at 4 or 5 a.m., and it's dark out, and you never know what you're going to run into."

The run set up in Tibbetts' memory will be held on September 30th in Brooklyn. The event is free, but donations are encouraged. Donations will go to the "University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital" in her name.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
We're tracking more showers and storms returning for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Campus sexual assault policies

Image

Examining wage law

Image

Funding for healthy choices

Image

Examining Minnesota Wage Law

Image

Archbishop Comments on Sex Abuse Scandal

Image

Family of Julio Baez Speaks Out

Image

Minnesota Dept. of Education study measures student success

Image

New crop report update

Image

New movement on social media honors Mollie Tibbetts

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Thursday

Community Events