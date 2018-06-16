Clear
SEVERE WX: Heat Advisory View Alerts

Mike Naig earns GOP's nomination for Secretary of Agriculture

Mike Naig

It happened at the Republican Party's state convention in Des Moines.

Posted: Jun. 16, 2018 11:31 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

DES MOINES, Iowa - Mike Naig earned the Republican Party's nomination for Secretary of Agriculture.

Scroll for more content...

It happened at GOP's state convention in Des Moines.

Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kauffman released this statement following the nomination:

“I want to congratulate Mike Naig as the Republican nominee to be Iowa’s Secretary of Agriculture. Naig is abundantly qualified to be a great successor to Bill Northey as the guiding voice on agriculture issues, and to represent the farmers who make up the backbone of our economy. The strength of Iowa’s farm economy remains paramount to our state’s success, and there’s no doubt in my mind that Mike Naig will be a champion for agriculture. We stand behind Naig and look forward to helping propel him to victory this November.”

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 84°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 83°
Austin
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 83°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 81°
Rochester
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 84°
Soaking rains return to the forecast
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events