Mike Naig earns GOP's nomination for Secretary of Agriculture

DES MOINES, Iowa - Mike Naig earned the Republican Party's nomination for Secretary of Agriculture.
It happened at GOP's state convention in Des Moines.
Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kauffman released this statement following the nomination:
“I want to congratulate Mike Naig as the Republican nominee to be Iowa’s Secretary of Agriculture. Naig is abundantly qualified to be a great successor to Bill Northey as the guiding voice on agriculture issues, and to represent the farmers who make up the backbone of our economy. The strength of Iowa’s farm economy remains paramount to our state’s success, and there’s no doubt in my mind that Mike Naig will be a champion for agriculture. We stand behind Naig and look forward to helping propel him to victory this November.”
