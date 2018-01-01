More peak alerts issued

CRESCO, Iowa – For a second straight day, MiEnergy Cooperative is issuing a peak alert and asking its members to reduce the use of electricity.

MiEnergy says it will begin its full load control program at 4:50 pm, affecting peak alert account generators, manual shut down accounts, and grain dryers. Water heaters and electric heat systems in the cooperative’s program will also be affected. They will have power restored on a rolling basis starting at 9 pm, with full restoration by 11 pm.

People’s Energy Cooperative is also issuing a peak energy alert from 5:00 – 8:00 pm Thursday. Members enrolled in the Dual Fuel or Water Heater Load Management Programs will be affected from approximately 5:00 – 11:30 p.m.