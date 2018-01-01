Meth sending Texas man to Minnesota prison

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Texas man will be spending some years in a Minnesota prison.

28-year-old Sergio Mendez of Brownsville, TX was arrested in April 2017 after police were called to the Motel 6 in Albert Lea. Officers said Mendez was found with a stolen vehicle and when he was searched, he had 217 grams of methamphetamine and $3,500 in his possession.

Mendez pleaded guilty to 1st degree possession of meth and was sentenced Thursday to six years and three months behind bars, with credit for 297 days already served.