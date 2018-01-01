Meth sending Mason City men to federal prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Two Mason City men are going to federal prison for dealing methamphetamine.

31-year-old Ronald Frank and 34-year-ol Matthew Query were arrested on April 3, 2017 after the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office stopped their vehicle in Clear Lake. The traffic stop was the result on an ongoing investigation. Authorities say a search of the vehicle, Frank and Query, and a storage unit in Mason City led to the discovery of over a pound of meth with a street value of more than $20,000.

State charges against Frank and Query were dismissed and they eventually pleaded guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to distribute meth.

Frank has now been sentenced to eight years in prison while Query will spend 12 years and seven months behind bars. After serving their sentences, each man will also be on five years of supervised release.