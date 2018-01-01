Meth sending Hancock County man to prison

GARNER, Iowa – A man accused of running a drug operation in Hancock County is going to prison.

35-year-old Robert Awbohakieem Yarbrough of Britt was arrested after an investigation that began in December 2016 and ran until May 2017. Authorities say he bought methamphetamine in Iowa and Minnesota and then resold it.

Yarbrough pleaded guilty to a controlled substance violation and has now been sentenced to up to 25 years behind bars. According to court documents, Yarbrough must serve a mandatory minimum of 1/3rd of that sentence but half of that has been waived. That means Yarbrough will be in prison for at least four years.

He was also ordered to pay a fine of $5,000.