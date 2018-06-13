Clear

Meth sending Austin man to prison

Robert Trevino Robert Trevino

Police say he was caught with hundreds of grams of the drug.

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 5:46 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is going to prison after trying to escape arrest by climbing out onto a roof.

Robert Trevino, 47 of Austin, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested on January 10 in Austin after police searched his home and said they found 378 grams of meth, about 103 grams of marijuana, $1,913 in cash, three smartphones, a digital scale, and other drug paraphernalia.

Officers said Trevino went out a window and onto the roof to try and get away from them.

He’s been sentenced to five years and seven months in prison, with credit for 146 days already served.

We're tracking more rain late tonight and into Thursday.
