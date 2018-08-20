Clear
Meservey man in fair condition after tractor rollover

Transferred to Mayo Clinic in Rochester for treatment.

Posted: Aug. 20, 2018 11:47 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The victim of a weekend tractor rollover in Cerro Gordo County is now in fair condition.

Scott Sprau, 61 of Meservey, was injured Saturday in the 3400 block of Balsam Avenue in Cerro Gordo County when the tractor he was driving rolled into a ditch and landed on top of  him.  Emergency personnel had to removed Sprau from under the tractor and he was taken by helicopter to Mercy Medical Center - North Iowa for treatment.

By Sunday, Sprau had been transferred to Mayo Clinic in Rochester where he is listed in fair condtion.

