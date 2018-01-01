Mercy will initiate Level 3 restrictions due to influenza

MASON CITY – MASON CITY, Iowa – Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa says it will initiate Level 3 Visitation restrictions due to influenza.

According to a press release, the hospital will have the following restrictions.

Scroll for more content...

• Anyone with respiratory or influenza-like symptoms and anyone 18 years of age or less is asked not to enter the hospital or visit patients unless they are seeking care.

• Birth Center visitation is limited to significant other

• Pediatric department visitation is limited to parents or guardians

• Adult patients may designate two adults who are allowed to visit during their hospitalization

• Emergency department patients are limited to one adult visitor while seeking care

"Influenza activity is widespread across the United States. The circulating strain this year tends to be more severe. Instating stricter visitation in the hospital decreases the opportunity for the spread of influenza to patients who are more vulnerable to the disease," Kim Overbeck, an Infection Prevention Nurse, said.