Mercy to limit visitors due to the flu

MASON CITY, Iowa – Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa is limiting visitors due to what it calls “increased influenza activity” in the community.

Mercy says to protect its patients, it is restricting visitation by anyone 18 years of age or less and anyone with respiratory or influenza-like symptoms. Birth Center visitation will also be limited to significant other or spouse and grandparents. Visits to Mercy’s pediatric department will be restricted to parents or guardians and grandparents. There will also be limits on visitation to patients in isolation.

“As a healthcare organization it is our responsibility and obligation to protect our patients, visitors, and co-workers, as well as ourselves and families, against the seasonal influenza virus,” says Infection Prevention Nurse Kimberly Overbeck.

Mercy – North Iowa says in cases that need special consideration, families should call the nurse in charge on the unit they wish to visit before arriving at the hospital.