Mercy Heart Health Minute: Heart failure frequency, treatment, fatalities

Dr. Samuel Congello - Interventional Cardiologist

• The frequency of heart failure is rising with the aging population and is estimated at 6.5 million adults.• Major risk factors for heart failure are coronary heart disease, hypertension, and diabetes.• Corrected by treating the underlying cause; i.e. - repairing a heart valve or controlling a fast heart rhythm may reverse heart failure.• Balance of the right medications and, in some cases, use of devices that help the heart beat and contract properly.• New medications available specific to heart failure that you can discuss with your physician• Heart Failure costs the nation an estimated 30.7 billion dollars each year. The total includes the cost of health care services, medications to treat heart failure, and missed days of work.• About 5.7 million adults in the U.S. have heart failure• About half of people who develop heart failure die within 5 years of diagnosis• Heart failure related deaths are more common in certain areas of the country, it is highly dependent on risk factors