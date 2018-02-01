Mercy Heart Health Minute: Latest advances in Cardiac Surgery

Scroll for more content...

• ECMO technology which stands for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.• The device is a small and portable version of the heart-lung machine used in open-heart surgery and can be used to treat both primary cardiac and also pulmonary problems.• This technology allows a patient's blood to be pumped and oxygenated allowing the heart and lungs to rest.• Traditionally patients with lung injury are treated on a ventilator pushing oxygen into the patient’s lungs. If the lungs are badly damaged, the injured lung could become more damaged.• ECMO breaks this cycle and allows the lungs to be rested while the body heals the damage. This is similar to the way a plaster cast supports a broken arm while the bone repairs.• ECMO does not heal the underlying condition; it provides support for healing to occur.• ECMO can also support a failing heart or circulatory system- such as patients who are in shock from reversible causes.