Mental Health Help and Suicide Prevention Resources

If you are struggling with mental health issues or suicidal thoughts, there are resources that can help.

Posted: Jun. 8, 2018 5:06 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

KIMT News 3 - The recent deaths of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain and fashion designer Kate Spade, who both took their own lives this week, are putting the focus on a tough topic. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide rates are on the rise across the country.

There are plenty of resources available if you are struggling with mental health issues or suicidal thoughts:

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/
https://www.sprc.org/states/minnesota

https://www.sprc.org/states/iowa

