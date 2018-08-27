Men accused of driving through a corn field plead not guilty

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Two men from Carpenter will stand trial after authorities say they drove through a corn field.

Blake Aaron Peterson, 25, and Cody Richard Peterson, 22, were arrested on August 1 after the Worth County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a vehicle it says was seen driving erratically and dragging corn stalks behind it. The traffic stop happened around 1:30 am at 12th Avenue South and Highway 65.

Blake Peterson, the driver, is charged with OWI. The Sheriff’s Office says Cody Peterson, a passenger, admitted to swallowing ½ gram of methamphetamine prior to the traffic stop. He is charged with possession of meth-2nd offense.

Blake Peterson’s trial is set for November 7. Cody Peterson is scheduled to stand trial on December 12.