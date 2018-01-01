Men accused in Freeborn County kidnapping to stand trial

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Trial dates have been set in a Freeborn County kidnapping case.

Authorities say 40-year-old Kenneth Bruce Nelson of Faribault and 30-year-old Cody Lee Hanson of Albert Lea abducted a man on July 17, 2017. The man says he was sleeping in his vehicle inside a large shed when he was woken up by someone beating on the dashboard. The man told law enforcement he was punched, hit on the back of the head with a timing chain, tied up, and threatened with a pistol.

Authorities say Nelson and Hanson were apparently looking for drugs and wound up taking a CD player, stereo speakers from the vehicle, $2,250 in cash, and less than one gram of methamphetamine. Nelson and Hanson are then accused of putting the victim in the back of their vehicle and driving to Albert Lea, where the man was able to get out of the vehicle and hop away with his legs still tied up. Nelson and Hanson reportedly fled as the man was calling for help.

Nelson is charged with kidnapping, 1st degree aggravated robbery, and false imprisonment. His trial is set for March 27.

Hanson is pleading not guilty to 1st degree aggravated robbery, 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping, and false imprisonment. His trial is scheduled for March 13.