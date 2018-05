KIMT-TV 3 – The following is a list of Memorial Day services in the KIMT viewing area.

IOWA

CERRO GORDO COUNTY

Clear Lake – 9:30 am Monday at the Sea Wall on Main Avenue.

Dougherty – 5:30 pm Monday at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, 7 pm at S.T.P.A.T.S. school gym.

Mason City – 9:30 am Monday at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery.

Meservey – 1:30 pm Sunday at Meservey Cemetery.

Nora Springs – Services Monday at 9 am Spring Grove Cemetery, 10 am Main Street Memorial, 10:15 am Park Cemetery, 11 am Rock Grove Cemetery.

Plymouth – 10:30 am Monday parade from Main Street to the cemetery, followed by a ceremony.

Rockwell – 9:15 am Monday parade from the middle school to Rockwell Cemetery, followed by a service at the Rockwell Veterans Memorial.

Swaledale – 11 am Monday at Pleasant Valley Cemetery.

Thornton – 10 am Monday at the veterans site on the east end of Main Street.

FLOYD COUNTY

Charles City – 10 am Monday in front of the courthouse.

Marble Rock – Cemetery walk from 11 am to 4 pm at Hillside Cemetery.

Rockford – 9:45 am Monday wreath ceremony at Veteran’s Monument in Central Park. 10:30 am Monday at Riverside Cemetery.

HANCOCK COUNTY

Britt – 10:30 am Monday at Evergreen Cemetery.

Corwith – 10:30 am Sunday church service at Community Center. 1:30 pm Sunday parade at St. John Lutheran Church. 10:30 am Monday at Corwith Cemetery.

Crystal Lake – 10:30 am Monday at American Legion Post 409 Hall.

Garner – 10:30 am Monday at Central Park.

Goodell – 10:30 am Monday at Goodell Community Hall.

Kanawha – 10 am Monday at Amsterdam Cemetery.

Klemme – 9:30 am Monday at United Church of Christ.

Woden – 9:30 am Monday at Woden Community Center.

HOWARD COUNTY

Chester – 8:45 am at Chester Hill Cemetery.

Cresco – 9 am Monday at the courthouse. 10:30 am Monday Quilt of Valor presentation on the courthouse lawn.

Elma – 11 am Monday parade from Memorial Hall north to the two cemeteries.

Lime Springs – 10 am Monday at Lime Springs Community Center.

Protivin – 9 am Monday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

MITCHELL COUNTY

New Haven – 8 am Monday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church Cemetery.

Orchard – Services Monday 9:30 am at Stillwater Cemetery, 10 am Howardville Cemetery, 11 am Orchard Cemetery.

Osage – Cannon Fire 8:30 pm Saturday at Osage Cemetery. Parade 10 am Monday Third Street to Osage Cemetery. 10:30 am Monday program at Osage Cemetery.

Riceville and McIntire – 10 am Monday parade Riceville Public Library to Riverside Cemetery. Service after that at Wayne Cemetery.

St. Ansgar – 9 am Monday parade American Legion to St. Ansgar Cemetery, 9:30 am Monday services at St. Ansgar Cemetery, followed at Toeterville and Mitchell cemeteries. 11 am to 1:30 pm Monday fundraiser at Legion post.

Stacyville – Services Monday, 9:30 am at Visitation Cemetery, 9:45 am at Riverside Park, 10:15 am at Sacred heart Cemetery in Meyer, 10:30 am at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Wapsie, 11 am Liberty Cemetery in Little Cedar, 11:30 am at St. John’s Cemetery in Johnsburg, noon at Stacyville Cemetery, 12:15 pm at Veterans Memorial, 12:30 pm at Legion Hall.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY

Buffalo Center – 8:45 am Monday parade from corner of Second Avenue to North Iowa Community School. 9 am Monday at school auditorium.

Forest City – 10 am Monday at Civic Auditorium.

Lake Mills – 9:15 am Monday salute at Arlington Veterans Park. 10 am Monday at Lake Mills Community School Auditorium.

Rake – 10:45 am Monday at Zion Lutheran Church.

WORTH COUNTY

Grafton – 10 am Monday at Grafton Cemetery.

Manly – 9 am Monday parade from Central Park to Manly Cemetery. 9:15 am program.

Northwood – 11 am Monday at Sunset Rest Cemetery.

MINNESOTA

DODGE COUNTY

Blooming Prairie – 11 am Monday at City Cemetery following parade from Prairie Plumbing and Heating parking lot.

Dodge Center – Services Monday, 9:30 am at Riverside Cemetery, 10:15 am Dodge Center Memorial, 10:30 am the bridge at Wasioja, noon at Ashland Cemetery.

Kasson – 11 am Monday at Veterans Memorial Park.

Mantorville – 11 am Monday at Evergreen Cemetery.

Wasioja – 11:15 am Monday at Wasioja Seminary.

West Concord – Services Monday, 9 at Hegre Cemetery, 9:15 am at St. Vincent De Paul Cemetery, 10 am at Centennial Park, 10:30 am at Concord Cemetery.

FILLMORE COUNTY

Canton – 9 am Monday at Canton Town Hall.

Chatfield – 10 am Monday at Potter Auditorium.

Fountain – Services Monday, 7:30 at Fountain Community Hall, 8:15 am at Winslow Cemetery, 8:30 am at Fountain Lutheran Cemetery, 8;45 am at Fountain Catholic Cemetery, 9 am at Root Prairie Cemetery, 9:45 am at Watson Creek Cemetery.

Harmony – 11 am Monday at Fillmore Central High School.

Lanesboro – 10 am Monday at War Memorial Community Center.

Mabel – 11:30 am Monday at Steam Engine Grounds.

Ostrander – 11 am Monday at Cherry Grove Cemetery.

Peterson – 10 am Monday at Rushford-Peterson Middle School.

Preston – 2 pm Sunday at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery. 9:30 am Monday at Christ Lutheran Church. 11:30 am at Greenleafton Reformed Church.

Rushford – 10:30 am Monday at New Veterans’ Memorial Park.

Spring Valley – 9:45 am Monday at Fillmore County Veterans Memorial.

Whalan – 7 pm Sunday at Whalan Town Hall.

Wykoff – 10:30 am Monday at Fillmore Cemetery.

FREEBORN COUNTY

Albert Lea – Services Monday, 7:15 am at Lakeview Cemetery, 7:15 am at St. Theodore Cemetery, 7:45 am at Hillcrest Cemetery, 8 am at the courthouse, 9 am at Fountain Lake Cemetery, 11 am at Graceland Cemetery.

MOWER COUNTY

Austin – 7:45 am Monday ceremony at Veterans Memorial on the courthouse lawn, followed by 8:45 am parade starting at the VFW.

OLMSTED COUNTY

Byron – Monday services, 8 am at Othello Cemetery, 8:30 am at Douglas Cemetery, 9 am at Mount Hope Cemetery, 9:45 am parade into Byron Cemetery followed by services at 10 am.

Pine Island and Oronoco – ceremonies Monday, 8 am at Oronoco bridge, 8:30 am at Oronoco Cemetery, 9:15 am at Church of St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery, 10:15 am parade in Pine Island, 11 am services at Pine Island Cemetery.

Rochester – 9:45 am Monday parade to Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial with program starting at 10:30 am.

Stewartville – 10 am Monday parade starting at Griffin-Gray Funeral Home.