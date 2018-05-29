Clear

Memorial Day program in Rochester: 'You remember those that kept our freedoms and are no longer with us'

The flag stands at half-staff, while those in uniform carry in the colors to remember those who have paid the ultimate price.

Posted: May. 28, 2018 11:40 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Several people gathered at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial for a Memorial Day program.

Joe Hennessey is one of the living veterans' names on the stones at the memorial. He came to the ceremony out of tradition and accountability.

"These people that all gave their lives are the ones that, that showed the patronage and they served their call and they were called to do it," Hennessey said.

It's a day to make connections with those who have served.

"Every veteran is a family member when you think about it," Rob Gross, the director of Preston Veterans Cemetery, said. "They're buried in cemeteries across the nation with their brothers and sisters."

It's also a day to show gratitude.

"On Memorial Day is when you honor those that have fought for you," Sharon Blomberg said. "I mean there's days like Veterans Day that you honor everybody in the military, but on Memorial Day, you remember those that kept our freedoms and are no longer with us."

Another round of sunshine today with isolated storms chances tonight.
