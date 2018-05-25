Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Memorial Day Heat Wave moving in

"I'm really hoping it brings more business in here but the heat, as long as it’s under 90, makes us happy,” Lombard said.

Posted: May. 24, 2018 7:22 AM
Updated: May. 24, 2018 9:49 AM
Posted By: Emily Boster
Scroll for more content...
NORTHWOOD, Iowa - Jennifer Lombard is already feeling the heat.
“I'm really hoping it brings more business in here but the heat, as long as it’s under 90, makes us happy,” Lombard said.
As the owner of Bean & Bistro in Northwood, Lombard is pumping the air conditioning at a steady temp and coming up with ways to keep customers cool. She said sometimes it's a matter of marketing to what's happening.
“The Frappuccino’s and Italian Cream Sodas, like smoothies, always make you feel better,” Lombard said.
Lombard says at times her kitchen gets to 113 degrees, so propping open the backdoor and having fans spinning is key. It’s going to be hot and humid according to KIMT Storm Team 3 Meteorologists. Wearing loose and bright fit clothing may help keep you cool for the weekend and keep in mind this is the average time when temps start to climb for summer.
“People don't want to be in an air where they are uncomfortable so we try to keep in the air on and the fans on for when they get here,” Lombard said with a smile.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events