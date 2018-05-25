Memorial Day Heat Wave moving in

Scroll for more content...

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - Jennifer Lombard is already feeling the heat.“I'm really hoping it brings more business in here but the heat, as long as it’s under 90, makes us happy,” Lombard said.As the owner of Bean & Bistro in Northwood, Lombard is pumping the air conditioning at a steady temp and coming up with ways to keep customers cool. She said sometimes it's a matter of marketing to what's happening.“The Frappuccino’s and Italian Cream Sodas, like smoothies, always make you feel better,” Lombard said.Lombard says at times her kitchen gets to 113 degrees, so propping open the backdoor and having fans spinning is key. It’s going to be hot and humid according to KIMT Storm Team 3 Meteorologists. Wearing loose and bright fit clothing may help keep you cool for the weekend and keep in mind this is the average time when temps start to climb for summer.“People don't want to be in an air where they are uncomfortable so we try to keep in the air on and the fans on for when they get here,” Lombard said with a smile.