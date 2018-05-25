Meet the new Majors of Rochester's Salvation Army

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Majors Jim and Paullette Frye are retiring from Rochester's Salvation Army after leading the organization for 42 years.

"We're excited and we're apprehensive at the same time because we've been working day and night for 42 years, we have to figure out what we're going to do in our free time," Paullette said.

"We still plan on helping the Salvation Army," Jim said.

The Salvation Army requires Majors retire at the age of 66. Working in the heartbeat of the Rochester community for over four decades, the Frye's have seen a lot of changes.

"With the DMC, the devleopment of downtown...we've said lots of change," Jim said. "Every day you see a new building popping up."

Under their leadership, the Salvation Army in Rochester built a warming center and brought additional seasonal programs around the holidays. One thing they know to be true, the community wants to help.

"That's one of the nice things about this community. They love helping people. If you tell them there is a need, they're going to reach out and help those," Jim said.

A quality that will help the new Majors, Major Robert and Lisa Mueller, lead the organization in a time of growth for the Rochester community.

Major Robert and Lisa currently work at Salvation Army in Green Bay, Wisconsin. They also previously worked in St. Paul and Cedar Rapids. Lisa said their experience in larger cities better prepares them for a growing one.

"Our job and our goal is to position the Salvation Army to better meet the needs as the community grows, as the economy grows, as the culture grows and changes. Because as you know where there's growth, that also increases need," she said.