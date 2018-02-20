Medical Air Transport in Zone Red Following Ice Storm

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Following Monday's ice storm, medical air transport at Mayo Clinic was put into zone red.

Pilot Neil Wienk explained, "We have 3 statuses. We have green weather, yellow weather, and red weather. Green means we can go anywhere in our flying area without any consideration of weather or concern. Yellow means there's something out there we want to look at, and red means we can't get there. It's not a safe situation and that's where we're at today."

He says he never knows what kind of situation or emergency his flight will be to. This way his decision on whether the conditions are safe or not will not be affected.

Before takeoff, all aspects are checked and verified. From making sure all crew members are feeling well and rested, to mechanical and weather conditions, safety is their first priority.