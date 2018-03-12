Med City gets a taste of Hollywood

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A movie looking to be filmed in Rochester has been in the works for months and took a big step forward on Sunday.

“We are shooting a promo piece in order to get people really excited about The Rebels,” Sara Hamilton, the movie’s producer, said.

The movie, ‘The Rebels’, is about a basketball star returning to the court to help the semi-pro Rochester basketball team.

KIMT first talked to the movie’s executive producer, Kent Johnson, in January. He was meeting with city officials and scoping out places to shoot the trailer. Johnson and Hamilton agree, Rochester is the perfect location to shoot a movie.

“We have the talent, we have the environment, and we have such incredible locations,” Hamilton said.

She said shooting in Rochester helps the cities economy.

“We are using so many resources, local businesses, hotels, eateries,” she said. “And even all the people who are here, we have a lot of the crew members and talent coming from Rochester.”

The team shot promos at popular community spots like Rochester Athletic Club and Café Steam. Hamilton says she hopes the promos attract the ‘right investors’ for the film and brings more filming to Rochester.