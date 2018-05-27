Med City Marathon shortened due to weather

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Today was the kick off of the 22nd Annual Med City Marathon.

The near 100 degree temperature only fueled those running today.

But the temperatures has caused the marathon to be reduced to a half marathon.

We spoke to runners who were registering for tomorrows big day.



Runners Danielle and James Rogers understood why the big event was cancelled.

“It is very hot, so I completely understand,” said Danielle “There are other marathons.”

“It’s for the best,” said Race Director Mark Bongers “The health of our runners is more important.”

The Med City Marathon posted a statement on their Facebook.

"The Mayo Sports Med team along with our Final stretch team have determined that tomorrow’s marathon will not be run. The health and safety of our runners is our highest priority. All runners entered in the full marathon and 20-mile event will be moved into the half marathon event. The half marathon will be run as planned. The relay runners will be informed of their plan at packet pickup. Thank you for your understanding."