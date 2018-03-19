Meals on Wheels celebrates March for Meals

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Family Service Rochester provides Meals on Wheels to seniors in the community. They kicked off a campaign this month call March for Meals. Their goal is to raise $30,000 continue to provide meals for seniors.

One recipient, Leona Nelson said she’s grateful for the Meals on Wheels, especially during the winter.

“I don't go out much in the winter because of all the ice. I fell and strained some muscles so I stay inside until it’s warmer.



