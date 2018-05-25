Clear
Mayoral candidate says she is the first Muslim woman to file for mayor in the U.S.

Regina Mustafa tells KIMT that to her knowledge, no other Muslim woman has run for mayor in a U.S city.

Posted: May. 23, 2018 10:16 PM
Updated: May. 23, 2018 10:48 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Regina Mustafa filed for mayor at the Rochester City Hall today.

Mustafa is a Muslim woman. She says that Rochester is a diverse community, but that minority groups need to be able to see themselves represented in their local governments.

The mayoral candidate tells KIMT that Muslim women are often the subjects of negativity because of the way they dress. "Filing today really sends a message to young Muslim women and women of minority groups—any marginalized community— that you know, despite the uphill battles that we constantly face, despite the negativity, that we can make it happen."

Mustafa is also legally blind and used an electronic magnifier to assist her in signing her filing papers. She notes diversity and inclusivity as two things very important to her.

She was one of at least 8 candidates to file for the four city seats up for election. Candidate filing for Rochester municipal elections opened Tuesday.

We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
