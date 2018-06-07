Mayoral candidate makes public statement in response to a police chief candidate's dismissal

ROCHESTER, Minn. — In front of the steps of Rochester City Hall on Thursday morning, mayoral candidate Regina Mustafa called the dismissal of Leiutenant Roy Alston an example of institutionalized racism and made some requests of city officials. She is asking Mayor Ardell Brede to defer his police chief selection to the next Rochester mayor, and is asking Mayor Brede and the Rochester City Council to disband the Police Civil Service Commission.

On Tuesday night, the Police Civil Service Commission voted 2-1 to officially remove Dallas Police Lieutenant Roy Alston from the running for Rochester's new police chief because they say they think he was being purposely deceptive on his application.

Community member Manal Abbadi attended Mustafa's public statement. KIMT asked her if she thinks the mayor should defer his decision until there is a new mayor. "I believe that's a decision that would be best left up to the mayor himself. I think that's something that might be a good decision if the mayor feels that there was some type of discrimination that went on in the decision that was made," she said.

KIMT went to Mayor Brede's office, but he is currently out of state at a conference and is unable to respond at this time.

KIMT also reached out City Council member Nick Campion, who gave this statement: "Picking a police chief is a process I hope will unite our community around shared values. I am watching the deliberations closely. Ultimately, this process is overseen solely by the Mayor. He alone has the authority to appoint a police chief. Any changes to the City's charter is significant and should be weighed with appropriate gravity by the City's Charter Commission."

Currently, Mayor Brede is the one person to choose the new police chief out of the two remaining candidates. Modifying or disbanding the Police Civil Service Commission would require changing Rochester's city charter.