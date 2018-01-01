Mayo to take longer to shift services from Albert Lea to Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – The shift of Mayo Clinic inpatient services from Albert Lea to Austin will take longer than initially expected.

Mayo announced in June 2017 that things like childbirth, major surgeries that required hospitalization, and overnight and intensive care unit stays would be centralized at their Austin campus, drawing a great deal of complaint and criticism from Albert Lea the surrounding areas. Mayo said the move came after more than a year of analysis and evaluation on which medical services are most frequently used.

Outpatient care like emergency room visits, pediatric and pregnancy care, specialty care like cardiology and neurology, as well as laboratory, pharmacy, and radiology would remain in Albert Lea.

Mayo has now released the following statement:

“The initial target timeline for the inpatient surgery transition was Jan. 1, 2018, later updated to first quarter of 2018. We have said from the beginning that transition timelines may be influenced by many factors, such as availability of trained staff, space constraints and construction schedules. Our Inpatient Surgical Services planning team has taken great care to ensure all workflows are in place, as well as staff hired and trained, to support inpatient surgeries moving to Austin. These steps are necessary to ensure safe, high-quality care for our patients. We will transition surgeries over the next several months as our staffing permits.”

“To support our surgical services on both the Albert Lea and Austin campuses, we’re pleased to share that we will be adding approximately 8 staff members, and we’ve begun recruiting for these positions. It’s important to note these surgical positions could take several months to recruit and train due to staffing shortages in this area. However, we’re very hopeful these positions will be filled and trained within the first and second quarter of 2018.”