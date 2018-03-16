Mayo medical students celebrate Match Day

ROCHESTER, Minn.—

Friday was the reveal of the National Resident Matching Program, often reffered to as "Match Day." On Match Day, fourth-year medical students across the country find out what residency program they will be heading to after graduation from medical school.

At the end of February, students submit lists of their top residency programs, and residency programs make lists of their top students. A computer algorithm then makes matches between students and programs. On Match Day, the matches are revealed. In the medical community, Match Day is viewed as a rite of passage. It also takes them to the hospital where they will not only do their residency, but often where they will begin their medical careers and start families.

Mayo Clinic School of Medicine students waited eagerly, grasping the envelopes holding their fate. At 12 PM Central time, they and every other fourth-year medical student in America ripped open their envelopes to find out where they will spend the next three to seven years.

All 51 Class of 2018 Mayo medical students received a match. Dr. Wolanskyj-Spinner, Senior Associate Dean for Student Affairs, Families, and Friends of Students says this year's 100% match rate is remarkable.

Of these 51 students, 39% found out today that they will stay in Minnesota for their residency and become the next generation of Minnesota health care leaders.

Now that students know where they will be headed after graduation in May, they will begin making plans to move and find housing.