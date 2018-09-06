Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mayo looking to expand therapy dog program

It wants to double the size of the program.

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 11:02 AM
Updated: Sep. 6, 2018 11:23 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. – There’s a certain kind of medicine that helps patients and it doesn’t come in a bottle.

It actually comes on four legs and with a wet nose. It’s therapy dogs. Mayo has about 30 therapy dogs in its mostly volunteer program.

Luka is the youngest dog in the program and works mostly with pediatrics. His handler, Lynn Caflisch, has been working with therapy dogs for over 12 years. We asked what’s kept her volunteering in the field all these years.

“It's been the response of the patients,” she said. “Many times you'll hear a parent say this is the first smile I've seen all day.”

It’s not just the patients they help.

“And the parents,” she said. “Because many times their pets are being boarded or they've been away from them for several weeks or months.”

These smiles the dogs bring patients are backed by science. Research shows engagement with a dog can reduce anxiety and pain.

Mayo is also researching how the animals can help nurses with burnout or productivity. 

“They’re not judgmental, they'll snuggle up with anyone, and they're just loving,” Jessica Smidt, coordinator of Mayo’s animal assisted therapy program, said.

The program is so popular, Smidt is looking to double the size of it to about 60 or 70 therapy dogs.

But not just any dog can become a therapy dog.

“They really have to have…50/50 balance of loving everyone, and enjoying be touched, and extremely obedient,” Smidt said.

Dogs then have to go through training and pass an obedience test. Mayo is offering it's own therapy dog training course on October 4. 

To learn more on how to join the therapy dog program, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 67°
Sunshine and Drier Weather Continues
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Spike in CO Calls

Image

Young Boy Saved By First Responders

Image

Citizen's Police academy starts today in Rochester

Image

TIF policy to limit land value reimbursement introduced in Rochester

Image

Mayo Clinic looking to expand therapy dog program

Image

Rochester Mayo looking to continue fast start

Image

Rockford off to quick start on gridiron

Image

Your Thursday’s KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Young boy saved by first responders

Image

Community member making waves

Community Events