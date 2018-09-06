Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Mayo joins not-for-profit drug effort

Looking to make generic drugs more available and affordable.

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 1:55 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic is joining a coalition of seven hospitals to launch a not-for-profit generic drug company.

Mayo says the company, named Civica Rx, will address shortages and high prices of lifesaving medications.

“This endeavor demonstrates the need for collaboration to solve the most complex health care challenges of today. I am pleased to see our collective commitment to improving the health and well-being of millions of patients come alive through this mission-driven initiative,” says John Noseworthy, M.D., president and CEO, Mayo Clinic.

Other members of the coalition are Catholic Health Initiatives, Hospital Corporation of America, Intermountain Healthcare, Providence St. Joseph Health, SSM Health, and Trinity Health. Along with Mayo, they represent about 500 health service locations in the United States.
Mayo says Civica Rx will directly manufacture generic drugs or subcontract manufacturing to reputable organizations, providing medications to both the hospital and retail market.

“We are creating a public asset whose mission is to ensure that essential generic medications are accessible and affordable,” says Civica Rx CEO Martin VanTrieste. “The fact that a third of the country’s hospitals have either expressed interest or committed to participate with Civica Rx shows a great need for this initiative. This will improve the situation for patients by bringing much-needed competition to the generic drug market.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 72°
Sunshine and Dry Weather Look to Continue
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Spike in CO Calls

Image

Young Boy Saved By First Responders

Image

Citizen's Police academy starts today in Rochester

Image

TIF policy to limit land value reimbursement introduced in Rochester

Image

Mayo Clinic looking to expand therapy dog program

Image

Rochester Mayo looking to continue fast start

Image

Rockford off to quick start on gridiron

Image

Your Thursday’s KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Young boy saved by first responders

Image

Community member making waves

Community Events