Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mayo donates leftover bottled water to local food bank

The bottled water that helped Mayo get through a clean water crisis is now helping communities.

Posted: May. 24, 2018 5:29 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Channel One Regional Food Bank is receiving 173 pallets of bottled water from Mayo Clinic in a series of donations over the next few days. The first delivery came today.

Scroll for more content...

When the water was undrinkable at Mayo Clinic Saint Marys campus at the beginning of the month, Mayo collected an abundance of bottled water for drinking and clinical care. Because they didn't know how long they would be without clean running water, they stocked up with more than enough to last them through the week.

The remaining water bottles are being donated.

The donation is coming right in time for severe weather season.

"If it's a flood, the local water may be contaminated. There will also be relief workers that are there to help so it may be replacement water for their water supply until things can be brought back to normal and certainly having some on hand for all of the volunteers that are there to help," explains Channel One development and communications director Linda Olson.

A donation of 321,108 bottles of water will be distributed to six food banks in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and North Dakota.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events