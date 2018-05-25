Mayo donates leftover bottled water to local food bank

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Channel One Regional Food Bank is receiving 173 pallets of bottled water from Mayo Clinic in a series of donations over the next few days. The first delivery came today.

When the water was undrinkable at Mayo Clinic Saint Marys campus at the beginning of the month, Mayo collected an abundance of bottled water for drinking and clinical care. Because they didn't know how long they would be without clean running water, they stocked up with more than enough to last them through the week.

The remaining water bottles are being donated.

The donation is coming right in time for severe weather season.

"If it's a flood, the local water may be contaminated. There will also be relief workers that are there to help so it may be replacement water for their water supply until things can be brought back to normal and certainly having some on hand for all of the volunteers that are there to help," explains Channel One development and communications director Linda Olson.

A donation of 321,108 bottles of water will be distributed to six food banks in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and North Dakota.