Mayo clinic in Adams is being closed

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic is announcing the closure of it offices in Adams.

Dr. Carol Holtz, who works at Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin, and Dr. Scott Holtz, who is a family medicine physician at the Mayo clinic in Adams, have accepted new positions in Rochester. The last day for this married couple at the Austin/Adams facilities will be May 18.

Because Dr. Scott Holtz is currently the sole health care provider at the Adams Clinic, Mayo says it has decided to shut it down when he leaves. The nursing and support staff in Adams will transfer to Austin.

“This decision was not made lightly,” according to Annie Sadosty, M.D., regional vice president for Mayo Clinic Health System – Southeast Minnesota Region. “The clinic in Adams has a long history as a vital part of the town, first served by Dr. Richard Schindler, and more recently by physician assistant Mary Fargen and Dr. Scott Holtz. I have visited Adams and met with the community; they are wonderful people, and it is painful for us to have to close the clinic we all love.”

Patients will receive a letter notifying them of the options for future care. Mayo says it plans to hire a “senior services” physician who could deliver and oversee the care of nursing home patients in the area and serve as the hospice medical director.

“We are working with city leaders in Adams and nearby LeRoy to determine how we can best deliver care to patients in the area,” says Dr. Sadosty. “We look forward to hearing from community leaders and members – what they need, what barriers to care we can help solve, and their creative ideas to build a new model of care for routine conditions, wellness promotion and medication maintenance that is available from the convenience of their own home.”