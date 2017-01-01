Mayo Field named best in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Rochester’s Mayo Field has been recognized by the Minnesota Parks and Sports Turf Managers Association.

Scroll for more content...

The 2017 Field of the Year was presented to the city’s Parks and Recreation department on Tuesday. It honors a Minnesota athletic facility for outstanding maintenance, aesthetics, and overall playing conditions.

John Munson has been with the Rochester Parks and Recreation department for 30 years and was one of the ones who accepted the award. “This made my year,” he says. “It’s an exciting time for Mayo Field.”

Munson says they continued in installation of low-mow blue grass on Mayo Field in 2017 and focused of what he calls “small wows” to make it look better than ever, including:

- Using a verticutting mower once a week alongside the field’s normal mowing schedule to reduce thatch and increase airflow to turf, allowing plants to stand more vertical and enhancing plant health.

- Changes in water management that helped with field conditions and water efficiency.

- Slightly widening the running lanes to reduce ag-lime spillover into grass during field grooming, giving the field cleaner lines and reducing time spent hand-raking the lanes.

“I just tried to do the little things to raise the bar but without breaking the bank,” says Munson. “I had coaches, I had players, I had people that have always come to the field to watch games walk up and say, ‘it’s different around here, and it’s a good different.’”