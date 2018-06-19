Mayo Clinic renovates Cancer Center in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea is hoping to improve patient care by renovating their Cancer Center.

Scroll for more content...

The updates include new flooring, more space, and even more privacy for patients. More than $700,000 went into the improvements, with help from donors.

Lonny Thostenson, of Geneva, comes in for chemotherapy treatments every two weeks. He said he's noticed the difference the renovations have made.

"It's like painting your bedroom at home," Thostenson said, "just having a different atmosphere and just a change. It's good. Changes are always good."

A public open house will be offered on Tues., June 19 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.