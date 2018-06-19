ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea is hoping to improve patient care by renovating their Cancer Center.
Scroll for more content...
The updates include new flooring, more space, and even more privacy for patients. More than $700,000 went into the improvements, with help from donors.
Lonny Thostenson, of Geneva, comes in for chemotherapy treatments every two weeks. He said he's noticed the difference the renovations have made.
"It's like painting your bedroom at home," Thostenson said, "just having a different atmosphere and just a change. It's good. Changes are always good."
A public open house will be offered on Tues., June 19 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Related Content
- Mayo Clinic renovates Cancer Center in Albert Lea
- Big gift for Mayo in Albert Lea
- Albert Lea stabber sentenced
- UPDATE: Mayo responds to strike authorization vote in Albert Lea
- Statewide union to join strike at Mayo in Albert Lea
- SEIU Albert Lea members reach agreement with Mayo
- Albert Lea police investigate shooting
- Contract agreement with SEIU Albert Lea members and Mayo Clinic: 'You have to stand up for your beliefs'
- Mayo Clinic Emergency Staff Plan
- Mayo Clinic makes fundraising history