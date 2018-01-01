Mayo Clinic makes fundraising history

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic says it has finished the largest fundraising campaign in its history.

“YOU ARE…” ran from the start of 2010 until the end of 2017 and collected $3.76 billion in donations, far exceeding its initial goal of $3 billion.

"We are deeply grateful to the many generous individuals who stepped forward to make gifts of all sizes during the campaign," says Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees Chairman Samuel Di Piazza Jr. "Philanthropy plays a vital role in advancing Mayo Clinic's status as a global authority in health care. Mayo Clinic's ability to solve the world's most serious and complex medical challenges is made possible by a singular level of benefactor support."

Mayo Clinic raised $634 million in 2017, making it the health care provider’s most successful fundraising year ever. Over the course of the entire campaign, 530,000 people contributed a total of 1.9 million gifts with support coming from all 50 states and 99 foreign countries. Mayo says donations ranged from 1 cent to $100 million.

"Benefactor support makes it possible for Mayo Clinic to provide much-needed answers for the most complex problems in medicine," says Mayo Clinic President and CEO John Noseworthy, M.D. "This campaign advanced our capabilities in many strategically important areas. We are deeply grateful for the generosity of our supporters both during the campaign and as we continue to imagine a brighter future together."

Mayo says the money raised during “YOU ARE…” will support more than 500,000 square feet of expansions at campuses in Rochester, Arizona, and Florida; allowed over 1,900 patients to receive targeted, less harmful radiation treatment for cancer at proton beam therapy facilities that opened in Rochester and Phoenix, Arizona; helped launch clinical trials on regenerative medicine; and enabled surgical suite expansions in Rochester that allow 7,000 more surgeries per year.