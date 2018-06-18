Mayo Clinic announces five-year insurance deal

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic says all of its Minnesota locations will remain in the Blue Cross and Blue Shield insurance network through 2023.

A new five-year agreement was announced Monday by both organizations, to take effect on January 1, 2018.

“This collaborative relationship provides opportunities to care for and manage patients in a more comprehensive manner with better outcomes through jointly developed innovative programs and care models,” says Dennis Dahlen, chief financial officer, Mayo Clinic. “The member and patient experience has been front and center in our discussions with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. Our formal governance structure will advance both organizations’ capabilities to positively affect the health and wellness of consumers in our marketplace, and provide long-term rewards for consumers.”

“This five-year agreement combines and complements our respective strengths,” says Garrett Black, senior vice president of health services and enterprise solutions, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. “Blue Cross has unique expertise in improving quality outcomes and addressing the cost of care for our members with highly complex health issues that require extensive medical services and support. Mayo is a global leader in models of care that provide these types of highly specialized, innovative and integrated services. By working together, we can collaborate on the most effective ways to utilize emerging and breakthrough technologies in ways that are sustainable.”