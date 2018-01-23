Mayo Clinic Emergency Staff Plan

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On January 22, 2018 Mayo Clinic activated its emergency staff plan for all employees.

Scroll for more content...

Here is Mayo Clinic’s full statement:

“As a health care organization, our primary concern is to ensure that we have adequate staffing to provide quality patient care. Due to the severe winter weather, Mayo Clinic has activated its Emergency Staffing Plan in Rochester. The plan provides guidelines for Rochester employees to continue to meet patient care needs during severe weather or other extended events that impede employees from getting to work. Mayo Clinic employees should check with their supervisor to determine their area's specific emergency staffing plan.”

Robert Schmitt is a local Minnesotan who mother works at Mayo and says that the road conditions were too bad to drive. He says it was safer to catch the bus to get to Mayo. Schmitt also says that Minnesotans should prepare for the storm by checking the weather on your phone. His mother had the day off but she says that she often prepares to come in or stay late in cases of severe weather.

Mayo wouldn’t give specifics on what the actual plan was but they say that each department has a specialized plan for emergency situations. They also didn’t give any information to when the emergency staff plan will be lifted.