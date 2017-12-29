Mayo's Concquering Cancer Matching Challenge

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic is encouraging people to donate to cancer research.

Made possible by a grant, Mayo is matching donations two-fold until December 31st.

The goal is to reach $50,000. Although the numbers aren't tallied yet, Mayo said it's going well.

"Just the continued generosity of our Mayo clinic supporters and the Mayo clinic family. It's incredible to see...the gifts that come in and the support of them," Nick Mueller, Director of Annual Giving at Mayo Clinic said.

He said donations are coming in from across the globe.

Click here to donate.